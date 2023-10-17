Paradigm Initiative (PIN) says it will participate in several activities to advance digital rights and Internet freedom at the 77th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Commission) in Arusha, Tanzania. The Public Session will run from 20 October to 31 October 2023.

The advocacy mission, according to a statement from PIN, will commence with participation in the Forum on the Participation of NGOs in the Ordinary Sessions of the ACHPR from 16 – 18 October 2023. PIN will host a panel on the 18th of October 2023 titled – AI and Emerging Technologies: Strategies, Data Protection, and Human Rights in Africa. The panel objectives are to present the state of compliance with the African Commission’s Resolution 473 on the need to undertake a Study on human and peoples’ rights and artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and other new and emerging technologies in Africa, highlight positive steps and recommend critical measures to be taken by African States.

PIN will present findings from the state of digital rights and inclusion in Africa report, Londa and draw insights through a discussion led by the African Commission, Centre for Human Rights – University of Pretoria, Youth and Society and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. In addition, PIN will collaborate with other human rights organisations in promoting digital rights through scheduled side events