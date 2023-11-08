Efforts to counter the use of surveillance for digital rights suppression in Africa gained momentum over the last two days during a convening in Port Louis, Mauritius that brought together key stakeholders. Paradigm Initiative (PIN) in partnership with Open Society Foundation (OSF) and Unwanted Witness hosted the convening on Countering Surveillance and Digital Repression in Africa.

The convening which took place on 5th and 6th of November, 2023, in Mauritius was a consultative meeting that sought to engage activists, academics, tech companies, civil society, regional human rights mechanisms, as well as political actors within the continent.

Speaking at the event, Mr. ‘Gbenga Sesan, PIN’s Executive Director urged stakeholders to commit themselves to bring to life the findings of the convening. His sentiments were echoed by Allan Sempala Kigozi from Unwanted Witness who said the convening is an avenue to influence policy, as well as mould gatekeepers who will in turn ensure that state surveillance does not impede on the human rights of the people.

The gathering also sought to build strategies to counter fundamental human rights violations arising from the pervasive surveillance and digital repression on the African continent.

Participants had the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions with industry leaders and experts, network with like-minded professionals and potential collaborators, gain valuable knowledge and insights on deploying surveillance and protecting citizens’ privacy in Africa, and contribute to shaping the African digital future.

The forum took place ahead of the Privacy Symposium Africa 2023 which starts on 7th and ends on 9th of November, in Port Louis, Mauritius under the theme “Navigating Privacy in the Age of Digital Transformation.”

The symposium will bring together academics, researchers, policymakers, and industry practitioners to discuss the latest trends and challenges related to data privacy and data protection. Key areas of focus will include healthcare, finance, education, and media.