PHOTOS: Shock as gospel singer arrives stage in a coffin
Onoja arriving stage in coffin

Gospel singer Samuel Oguche, alias Onoja, on Friday, caused uproar online after he shared photos from his ministration, where he arrived in a coffin.

The photos were from a programme titled, ‘Funeral Service – Death Of Self.’

Onoja singing from a coffin

Sharing photos from the event on his Facebook page on Friday, Onoja wrote, “Thank you Jalingo City !!! So much overwhelmed by the testimonies we received after this Experience.

Onoja in a coffin

“We return all glory to God for the impact, transformed lives and many others. Welcome Once again to Funeral Service — Death of Self (Die Daily).”

Onoja
