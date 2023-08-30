PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's sons celebrate dad

Two sons of the late American pop icon, Michael Jackson, Blanket and Prince, on Tuesday, made a rare appearance at an event honouring their father.

Prince, 26, and Blanket, 21, attended the 10th anniversary of ‘Michael Jackson ONE’ in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Not long after the show by Cirque du Soleil, the boys, were pictured mingling with guests at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Dailymail reports.

Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50. The pop sensation died from an ‘acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication’ at his home in Los Angeles.