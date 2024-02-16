PHOTOS: Gov Otti pays condolence visit to Wigwe’s parents

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Friday, in Lagos, paid a condolence visit to the family of Pastor and Mrs. Shyngle Wigwe, parents of Mr. Herbert Wigwe, late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings.

The Abia governor met with Elder Shyngle Wigwe, father of the late banker, and his wife at their residence in Lekki.

Governor Otti had earlier penned an emotive tribute in memory of the former Access boss, a close friend and professional colleague, in a piece titled, “Saying Goodbye”.

