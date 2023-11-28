PHOTOS: Gov Otti inspects level of work on Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Tuesday, inspected the ongoing reconstruction work on the Enugu-Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Governor Otti, accompanied by some members of the Abia State Executive Council, including the commissioner for Works, Engr Otumchere Oti, started the tour from the border side at the Rivers State end, down to Alaoji, and entrance of Ariaria Market in Abia.

The entourage was led by a team of engineers from CCECC, one of the construction companies handling the road reconstruction.

The Governor, who was besieged by cheering crowds expressed satisfaction at the level and pace of work at the various sites of the road visited.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for promptly approving the return to site by the contractors.

Governor Otti also thanked the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, for his strong commitment to the completion of the reconstruction of the road, a major artery connecting Abia and Rivers, which has remained in complete ruins for many years.