Philip Shaibu emerges Edo PDP guber candidate in parallel primaries
Politics

Published

4 hours ago

Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, has emerged winner of the parallel primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Shaibu won the parallel primaries with over three hundred and one votes while the Governor Godwin Obaseki led faction of the party, backed by its national leadership, is yet to commence the election.

The deputy governor was declared winner of the parallel primaries with over 301 votes.

Meanwhile, Asue Ighodalo, a boardroom guru, is favourite to emerge candidate of the party in the other primary election.

