Petroleum tankers drivers’ strike causes fuel scarcity in Abuja

Advertisement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Abuja, the country’s capital, is currently experiencing fuel scarcity with long queues at filling stations.

The development, it was gathered, was due to the suspension of operations by the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, in fulfilment of their threat to down tools beginning today Monday.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited filling station on Arab Road in Kubwa, Abuja, was closed on Monday morning.

The Conoil filling station along the Zuba-Kubwa expressway had long queues.

NNPCL retail outlet in the central business district of Abuja also had very long queues on Monday morning, as many other stations run by independent marketers closed shop due to the halt in the transportation of petroleum products by NARTO members.

The Federal Government had ordered oil marketers to negotiate with NARTO to avert the planned suspension of operations by its members with respect to the lifting of petroleum products nationwide beginning Monday.

Oil marketers and the executives of NARTO met about six times between Saturday and Sunday, following the declaration of the petroleum products’ transporters to halt operations.

It also stated that the Federal Government, through the downstream regulator and the petroleum ministry, would meet with NARTO members, as well as other parties today in Abuja to sort out the issues.

Advertisement
