Petroleum products being diverted to private individuals, IPMAN alleges

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has alleged that Petroleum products meant for depots are being diverted to private individuals.

Ben Odjugo, the Chairman of Electoral Committee, Warri Depot and National Officer, IPMAN Mid West Zone, made the allegation in Warri, Delta State during the Annual General Meeting of the association in Warri on Saturday.

He called on the Federal Government to make petroleum products available to Warri Depot and fix Warri Refinery without further delay.

Odjugo said the authorities should stop deceiving Nigerians under the guise of Turn Around Maintenance while they are doing nothing.

He said, “Previous administrations have always said that they are doing turnaround maintenance but none of the so-called maintenance has made the refinery work. So, until this government is seen to be working and they are able to make the Warri Refinery work, that is when the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will prove to Nigerians that it is sincere.

“Because of what is happening in the depot recently, the acrimony and series of court cases that have cropped up in the course of this election, as law abiding citizens, we decided to put the election aside and set up a management team that will run the affairs of the depot until election is conducted.”

He noted that the management team would carry out the roles of the executive.