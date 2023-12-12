Peter Obi visits victims of Kaduna air strike, demands probe

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party has visited the victims of the recent accidental military air strike on Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During the visit at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital on Tuesday, Obi called for an investigation into the bombing incident.

He also urged the Federal Government to allocate sufficient funding to the military and other security agencies to enhance their operational efficiency.

The former Anambra state governor noted that the nation has experienced 16 accidental military bombings resulting in over 500 casualties, yet no decisive action has been taken by the Federal Government to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

He stressed the need for the government to provide robust support to the military, emphasising that adequate funding is pivotal in addressing the contemporary and emerging security challenges facing the nation.

Obi also called for a thorough investigation into the military air strike and proposed the establishment of a foundation to assist the victims of the Tudun Biri drone attack, especially those who have been orphaned as a result of the incident.