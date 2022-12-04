Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has unveiled his manifesto, promising, among other things, to rid the country of banditry and insurgency, and move the economy from production to consumption.

“I have the honour to present our 72-page Manifesto, titled, “It’s POssible: Our Pact with Nigerians.” This Manifesto, its overarching and visionary policy planks, lay out our mission focus and mandate for securing, uniting and making Nigeria productive,” Obi announced on Twitter on Sunday morning. “I invite you to peruse the policy document.”

The manifesto has seven points agenda, which include:

To secure Nigeria, end banditry and insurgency, and unite our dear nation, to manage our diversity such that no one is left behind.

Shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.

Restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench the rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce cost of governance, and establish an honest and efficient civil service.

Leapfrog Nigeria into the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), through the application of scientific and technological innovations to create a digital economy.

Build expansive and world-class infrastructure for efficient power supply, rail, road and air transportation, and pipeline network, through integrated public-private partnerships, and entrepreneurial public sector governance.

Enhance the human capital of Nigerian youths for productivity and global competitiveness through investment in world-class scholarship and research, quality healthcare, and entrepreneurship education.

Conduct an afro-centric diplomacy that protects the rights of Nigerian citizens abroad and advances the economic interests of Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in a changing world.