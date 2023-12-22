Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal; musician, Oladipupo Oladimeji alias Oladips, and Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, have topped the list of Google’s 2023 Year in Search for Nigeria.

Others on the list include Hilda Balci, Mudryk, Mr Ibu, Simon Ekpa, Sam Larry, Anita Brown, and Esther Raphael.

In the recently released annual analysis by the search engine, Nigerians showed more interest in local politics and lifestyle.

Moyo Lawal went viral when her sex tape surfaced online while rapper, Oladips also shaped the Nigerian entertainment scene in 2023 after being reported dead following a statement his management to that effect.

Many have alleged the singer faked his own death to promote his music, but he insists he was critically ill at hospital and didn’t know he would make it alive.

Peter Obi was, the Labour Party presidential candidate, had emerged as a force in the 2023 electioneering process with his ‘Obidient Movement’ turning out to be a national phenomenon.

In the same vein, the late Yoruba actor, Murphy Alabi, actor and film producer Saint Obi, and singer, Mohbad, were the most searched death cases this year.

Notably rising to the top of the 2023 top trending musicians category is Asake, who is closely followed by rapper Shallipopi and singer Khaid.

Asake’s song “Lonely at the top” is also currently at the top of the trending song search list.

The searches for “Gangs of Lagos,” “Shanty Town,” and “Soso lyrics,” which ranked first in the categories for movies, video series, and songs, respectively, indicate that Nigerians were clearly engaged in entertainment this year.

Some of the most popular queries in 2023 included “What is fuel subsidy?”, “Who is the winner of the 2023 presidential election?” and “Who is the governor of Kano state?”. These queries demonstrated Nigerians’ concern for the political and economic situation of their nation and how Google Search was utilized to find out more about their interests.