Peter Obi mourns ex-UNN VC, Prof Umaru Shehu

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Tuesday mourned the passing of Prof. Umaru Shehu, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Prof Shehu’s death was announced on Monday, October 2. He was 92.

The former Anambra State governor made this known on his X page on Tuesday.

“I have just read the sad news of the passing on of Professor Umaru Shehu, an Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980. He made immense contributions to our governance, health and education sectors,” Obi tweeted.

“I sincerely commiserate with his family, the government and the people of Borno State where he hails from; the Borno Elders Forum, which he co-founded, and the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation, which, according to reports, he founded.

“As he goes back to his maker, God Almighty, may He forgive his sins, and grant him eternal rest; and grant his family, and all who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his loss.”