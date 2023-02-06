Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, at the weekend joined scores of eminent Nigerians who had tackled Bola Tinubu, his All Progressive Congress (APC) counterpart, over his comment that it was his turn to be the President of Nigeria, noting that the former Lagos governor goofed with such comment.

Obi explained that it is not the turn of anyone to rule, but the turn of Nigerians to be the President of the country.

“Every tribe is suffering, let nobody tell us it is his time” Obi said

Though Obi did not mention the APC flag bearer’s name as he spoke, he also said that he is an Alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Cambridge University, among others, while his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed is an Alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, a remark which came months after the educational background of Senator Tinubu became a subject of controversy.

The LP Presidential candidate spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State when he visited the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egba Land Oba Aremu Gbadebo in his palace before proceeding to address hundreds of LP supporters who thronged the Ake Palace for his campaign rally.

He explained that if there was a person whose turn it was to be the President of Nigeria come 2023, it was he, Peter Obi saying that his party was committed to a new Nigeria.

“It is nobody’s turn for the position. Nobody is more qualified for nation’s presidency than me. I am a proud Igbo man who believes in the oneness of Nigeria” Obi said.

He posited that his fellow contestants should come out to tell Nigerians there antecedents while in office and the number of their family members they gave spurious appointments to while in office.

Peter Obi expressed his discomfiture that for the past twenty years, Nigeria had been a failed nation through bad leadership because “those who ruled us and those still ruling us have not been in control of the nation’s economy, and security.”

He also expressed shock that 50% of youths in the country are unemployed, attributing this also bad leadership, while promising that he and his running mate would vigorously tackle these anomalies and bring life back to Nigeria

“Nigeria is in comatose. Nigeria is in dilemma caused by PDP and APC. PDP started it by giving us bad leaders, followed by APC whose government is worse” Obi added.

He said that if elected president he would create a conducive environment in the country for businesses to thrive, even as he castigated the country’s leadership for borrowing and using the borrowed money for consumption and not production.

The LP Presidential candidate noted that there were vast uncultivated land in Nigeria, saying he would ensure the cultivation of the said land to bring Nigerians out of poverty.

For the country to move forward, Obi opined that the 2023 election must not be based on tribal parochialism and relious sentiments, saying “No tribe or religion buys bread cheaper or free free from insecurity”