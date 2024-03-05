Peter Obi gives scholarship to Kano ‘keke’ rider who returned N15m

Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have announced scholarship for Auwalu Salisu, a Kano-born tricycle rider who returning the sum of N15m to the owner who left it in his tricycle.

Salisu, 22, had in September last year, returned N15m that was forgotten by a passenger who came from Chad to buy goods in Kano.

The resident of Yankaba in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, returned the money after hearing an announcement about the missing money on a radio station in Kano.

The scholarship was announced at the ongoing LEADERSHIP awards and Conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, who was flanked by the Proprietor of the university and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, said Salisu’s feeding, schooling, accomodation and others would be handled by Baze University untill he graduated.

In his remarks after receiving the award as politician of the year, Obi said there was an urgency to invest in Northern Nigeria.

He said: “The North has no reason to be poor in Nigeria. We make more money from agriculture than oil. Imagine Ukraine is giving Nigeria grain, a country that is in war. We have land and everything more than them. But they are giving us grain because 60 per cent of their land is cultivated and 60 per cent of our own is uncultivated.

“The two biggest states in the North East: Borno and Taraba have 70,000 and 55,000 square kilometers which is four times the size of Belgium but Belgium is exporting what we dont even export a quarter of”

He said the only solution to Nigeria’s economic crisis was to create jobs and business environment for the youths, adding that the more young people were out of poverty, the lesser the crime

