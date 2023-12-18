Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has congratulated the Nigerian born professor, Ijeoma Uchegbu, who was appointed as the President of Wolfson College, at the University of Cambridge.

The former Anambra State governor, in a series of tweets on his X handle on Monday, wrote, “I wish to joyfully congratulate Ijeoma Uchegbu, a Nigerian and Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, celebrated for her exceptional work in nanoparticle drug delivery, who has just been announced as the 7th President of Wolfson College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge.

“Prof. Uchegbu, currently a lecturer at University College London, is also globally celebrated for her high intellectual and global works in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) which have won her numerous awards, fellowships, and accolades, as she continues to trail the blaze in pharmaceutical nanoscience.

“Her innovative breakthrough and academic excellence, reborn out of years of dedication and hard work, have not only led to the development of new treatments that promise to transform pain relief but have also paved the way for deeper research in pharmaceutical science for the improvement of health – a very critical index of human development. As she boldly steps into her new position next year, I wish her more all-around success.”

Obi noted that he is hopeful that she will make more global impacts, and through her position, raise a generation of enthusiastic researchers who will advance the frontiers of science, medicine and global health.

He also urged her to continue to contribute to the development of Nigeria, especially in health and education.