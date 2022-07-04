Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, has argued that Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate cannot win in 2023 because according to him, only the Southeast can’t make him president.

Kwankwaso said his party is offering “a golden opportunity” to Mr. Obi, to be his running mate.

The former Kano governor who stated this while featuring on Sunday Politics, a current affairs programme on Channels Television, emphasized that the northerners will always vote for their northern candidate.

When asked if he was willing to be Obi’s running mate, Kwankwaso said, “What I am telling you is that if anybody from the Southeast now, under this circumstance, becomes the presidential candidate of our party or any other party, the implications is that because of the activities and other issues that are really on the ground, northern voters will certainly go for their northern candidate and another party.”

He said further that, “So, the thinking is not whether I like it or I don’t, the fact remains that everybody will lose. He [Obi] will lose and I will lose.”

Kwankwaso noted that although Peter Obi is getting a lot of support from the youths, “especially in the Southeast,” he cannot become president by winning only the Southeast.

Speaking on the likelihood of the NNPP-LP alliance, Kwankwaso said, “Yes, I believe that it will happen, but we also believe that there are some challenges that we are having, especially from the side of the Labour Party itself, because there are so many influences – some on their side, negative and even the positive side. We have a situation today where there are some people who are in other parties, who are also influencing the decision of that party (LP). I believe it is not good for the party.”