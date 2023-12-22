The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has slammed the Bola Tinubu led Federal Government over the planned demolition of 200 houses to make way for presidential fleet in Abuja.

Obi noted a country where the World Bank announced that over 100 million citizens are being pushed into poverty, should not at this time be sending hundreds of people into homelessness to accommodate the Presidential fleet of luxury aircraft.

The former Anambra state governor in a series of tweets through his X handle, @PeterObi, on Thursday night, said the project was another unnecessary waste of public funds, even as he said people should not he rendered homeless in this troubled economy.

“I am shocked by the recent report of the planned demolition of about 200 houses in the Nuwalege community in Abuja, to make way for the Presidential Fleet,” he said.

“I am again pained that we are embarking on such an inconsiderate project at this critical time when the country is going through untold hardship. I would like to reiterate that at this time, our preoccupation should be how to do away with the Presidential Fleet, or reduce it to the minimum, to cut costs and save up for more critical projects to help the people, instead of demolishing people’s homes. A country where the World Bank announced that over 100 million citizens are being pushed into poverty, should not at this time be sending hundreds of people into homelessness to accommodate the Presidential fleet of luxury aircraft. We need to focus instead on how to lessen the pain and suffering of poor people.

“We cannot continue to encourage those who have kept us suffering to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle far beyond our legitimate means. A democratically elected people-oriented government must always care for the people, above itself.

“I, therefore, advise that we have a rethink, and most importantly , ensure that our fellow Nigerians are not rendered homeless for the sake of an unproductive presidential fleet. We should rather focus on helping the people and developing our critical sectors for the sake of our national peace, progress, and development. No nation grows or develops by subjecting the people to avoidable inconveniences to accommodate the luxurious excesses of its rulers.”