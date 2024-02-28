Peter Obi backs Tinubu on Oronsaye Report

Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has described President Bola Tinubu’s decision to implement the Oronsaye Report as a step in the right direction.

Obi took to his X handle on Wednesday to respond to several questions from his followers wanting to know his position on the issue.

President Tinubu on Monday directed that the Oronsaye Report be implemented.

News continues after this Advertisement

Full implementation of the report will see the end of some agencies and parastatals of government .

In his post, Obi made reference to his manifesto during his presidential campaign at Harvard University on the 5th of October, 2022, where he made known his intentions of implementing the Oronsaye Report.

He stated that the implementation of the report would be a big step in the positive direction for Nigeria.

Obi said, “Implementing the report is one of the best ways to make governance efficient, cost-effective, and productive.”

He also stated that being in an opposing party should not warrant “blind and thoughtless criticism whenever the Government makes the right decision.”

He went further to highlight the three major critical components of the Oronsaye report to include: “Drastically cutting the cost of governance; Eliminating the overlapping of responsibilities to ensure that responsibilities are appropriately domiciled, and increasing efficiency and effectiveness, which will increase productivity.”

Although he stated how beneficial this would be to Nigeria, Obi was also of the opinion that the government should take extreme caution during the implementation as it would “have a direct effect on civil servants”, and that “a very deep understanding of operations of the Federal bureaucracy will be required to effectively implement the report.”

He cautioned that the government must be ready to handle the effect of the decisions they make and provide solutions in order to prevent more people from diving into poverty.

Obi also advised the government to cut down the cost of governance and eliminate the bogus and needless wastage of scarce resources.

He stressed that more money should be used to tackle critical issues and areas like education, health and bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

News continues after this Advertisement