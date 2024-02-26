Connect with us

Peter Obi arrives Aba for commissioning of Geometric Power plant
Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has arrived Aba, Abia State for the commissioning of Geometric Power plant.

Alex Otti, the Abia State governor, announced Obi’s arrival in a post on X on Monday.

Sharing pictures of himself and Obi, Dr. Otti wrote, “Earlier this morning, we had the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi who came to share in our joy as we are set to commission the Geometric Power Plant in Osisioma and several roads in Aba.”

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is expected to commission the Integrated Geometric Power Plant in Osisioma, Aba, today.

The commissioning of the Geometric Power Plant in Aba by Mr. President is designed to install a power plant that will provide uninterrupted power supply to the commercial city of Aba and its environs.

Peter Obi arrives Aba for commissioning of Geometric Power plant

Alex Otti and Peter Obi

It is expected that the Geometric plant will generate 141 megawatts of power when it commences full production. Presently it is under-going test-runs with Gas supply from Owazza supply plant.

A release issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Friday, named the roads as Omoba Road, Jubilee Road and Queens Street , all in Aba. Sources say this set of roads forms Mr President’s first commissioning of any road constructed by the current crop of Governors in Nigeria.

According the release, the commissioning of these roads equally marks the 9th road being commissioned in Aba since Dr Alex Otti, took- over the reigns of power in Abia State, eight months ago.

Peter Obi arrives Aba for commissioning of Geometric Power plant

Peter Obi and Alex Otti

The statement reads in-part :”While the government and people of Abia State welcome Mr. President and his entourage to Abia State, particularly, the Enyimba city; the hub of commerce and entrepreneurship in Nigeria ,nay Africa, we enjoin citizens and Aba residents to troop out en- masse to witness the epoch making events.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

