Peseiro names Super Eagles final AFCON squad

Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles coach, has named his final 25-man squad for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations in Cote’d’Ivoire.

The African football showpiece will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The three times African champions, Nigeria was drawn in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.

The Portuguese manager whose future is up in the air had in earlier December unveiled a 40-man provisional squad, including three goal-keepers from the local league.

However, in the final cut, Peseiro on Friday named African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, captain, Ahmed Musa, and Chippa United goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabili.

Nwabili, drafted in to solve the team’s goalkeeping crisis is joined by long-standing first-choice, Francis Uzoho and Enyimba FC goal-stopper, Leke Ojo who is the only home-based player in the squad.

FULL LIST.

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany).