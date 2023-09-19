Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February election, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday filed 35 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court.

Atiku is seeking to overturn the ruling of the presidential election petition tribunal which validated the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of presidential poll.

The former vice president, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, is praying the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement the Court of Appeal delivered on September 6, which affirmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the valid winner of the presidential election that held on February 25.

He told the apex court that the verdict of the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel, which dismissed his petition against the outcome of the presidential contest, was not only perverse, but occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

The PDP candidate, who is a former Vice President, maintained that the PEPC panel erred in law, when it failed to nullify the presidential election on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, even when evidence that was adduced before it, showed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, acted in breach of extant laws and regulations guiding the conduct of elections.

He accused the PEPC of reaching its unanimous decision based on gross misconstruction and misrepresentation of provisions of both the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Electoral Act, 2022.

More subsequently…