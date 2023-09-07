PEPC Verdict: A letdown foretold

By Chuks N. Nwagbara

It’s the morning after the benighted bitter pill that the handpicked, five-member Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) rammed down our throat yesterday.

True, all the negative emotions of angst and anger that had been unleashed are yet to fully settle and restore the blood pressure to its normal range in most of us. I must, however, confess that while I had hoped for the best, I had braced myself for the worst concerning the handwriting on the wall that was always there for the discerning to see all too clearly.

I doubt if by the charade it dished out yesterday, the PEPC realizes that it has written the words: “MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN” that Daniel read off the wall over 2,500 years ago to forewarn us that the our days as a distinct entity are numbered, having been weighed and found to be subpar and ripe for ripping up?

Do not despair too much my brothers as those without hope. We, should not doubt the ascendance of God, who wrought a lot of wonders in every epoch.

Those who stand in the way of peaceful change should know the ineluctable corollary. But, let every peaceful and legal avenue be exhausted.