PEPC chair Tsammani, 21 others nominated for elevation to Supreme Court

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, chairman of the defunct Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) and 21 other justices of the Court of Appeal have been nominated by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC), for elevation to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The FJSC has consequently sent the list of the 22 nominees to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for ratification and onward recommendation to President Bola Tinubu.

The names of the nominees were revealed in an FJSC document released on Thursday.

The North-Central and South-East regions which have not representative at the apex court presently, have six nominees each, while the South-West, South-South and North-East regions have two nominees each. The North-West on the other hand, has four nominees.

The development is coming after the retirement of Justices Amina Augie and Mohammed Dattijo, which left the Supreme Court with only 10 serving Justices.

While some of the nominees were tagged ‘Priority’, others were tagged ‘Reserve’. By implication, the ‘reserve’ nominees are alternate nominees in case of any eventuality.

See the full list of the 22 nominated Justices below:

SOUTH-EAST:

1. Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State) – Priority

1A.Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) – Reserve

2. Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State) – Priority

2A. Hon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State) – Reserve

3. Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State) – Priority

3A. Hon Justice Chioma Nwosu-lheme (Imo State) – Reserve

SOUTH-SOUTH:

1. Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State) – Priority

1A. Hon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State) – Reserve

SOUTH-WEST:

1. Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State) – Priority

1A. Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State) – Reserve

NORTH-CENTRAL:

1. Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State) – Priority

1A. Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau) – Reserve

2. Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State) – Priority

2A. Hon. Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State) – Reserve

3. Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State) – Priority

3A. Hon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State) – Reserve

NORTH-EAST:

1. Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State) – Priority

1A. Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State) – Reserve

NORTH-WEST:

1. Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State) – Priority

1A. Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) – Reserve

2. Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State) – Priority

2A. Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State) – Reserve