PDP rejects presidential tribunal verdict, says decision against facts

Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal which validated the victory of Bola Tinubu in the February presidential election.

The tribunal on Wednesday, struck out the various petitions filed by the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

In a unanimous decision, the five justices led by Haruna Tsammani, held that Abubakar was unable to prove claims of vote rigging and irregularities.

The tribunal also ruled that Abubakar failed to prove that Tinubu should have been disqualified from contesting the election on account of a $460,000 forfeiture to the US government, after a Chicago court found that the money was the proceeds of heroin trafficking.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday night, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said the party “unequivocally” rejects the judgment in “its entirety”.

“The judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in court, against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the statement reads.

“Indeed, the judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.”

Ologunagba said the PDP will have a “comprehensive review” of the judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

The opposition party asked its supporters to remain calm and united “while efforts are on to ensure that the will of the people is restored”.