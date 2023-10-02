By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says the state government under its leadership has brought back good governance in the state, just as it said the state always enjoy peace and good governance under its leadership.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Aderibigbe Rasheed (Asendo), Hon. Sunday Bisi, chairman of the party in the state, highlighted the contrasting governance approaches of the party and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “Under the tenure of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Osun State witnessed an era of accelerated development and sustained peace. The PDP-led government prioritized inclusive growth and diligently worked to enhance various sectors of the state, including investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and critical areas, fostering progress and prosperity.

“Following that, there were 12 years of APC rule. During this period, Osun State grappled with mismanagement and lack of transparency and accountability in governance. The people were secondary consideration and the neglect of popular yearnings of the people was mostly self evident.

“The APC government displayed disregard for the state civil service, promoting junior staff over their senior counterparts and failing to remit funds adequately to the pension account. The APC era bastardised and decimated the public service. Careers of diligent professionals were ruined.

“The APC was openly anti-worker. It imposed poverty as a way of life for civil servants.It pauperised the public service by denying the bureaucrats their due entitlements. This approach not only impacted the morale of the state’s workforce but also hindered progress and development.

“The secretive and corrupt style of politics by the APC severely impeded transparency and accountability, resulting in a mismanagement of funds. Osun State’s resources were shamelessly funneled to external contractors, depriving the state of the benefits that should have been derived from proper allocation and utilization of resources. During this period, Osun State had substantial funds with no transparency regarding their allocation or use.”

“In contrast, following the return of the PDP to power with Governor Adeleke at the helm, Osun State is experiencing a shift in governance. Governor Adeleke’s administration heralded a resurgence of hope and progress. Despite inheriting a colossal debt profile from the previous administration, Governor Adeleke promptly set about reforming the state civil service and delivering on good governance.

“He implemented a proper reward system, ensuring prompt payment of salaries and entitlements to the state’s workers, effectively addressing the 30-month half-salary arrears left unresolved by the APC. Adeleke also ensured cash backing for promotions, rectifying the APC’s neglect in this regard..

“Governor Adeleke’s administration also prioritized tackling the state’s debt burden, making consistent payments to alleviate financial strain. Remarkably, these financial commitments did not deter the government from embarking on developmental projects across the state. Importantly, the government engaged indigenous contractors, aligning with the promise of ‘Osun fun Osun’ (Osun for Osun), ensuring that development directly benefited the state and its people.

“The PDP’s legacy of transparency, accountability, and development stands as a testament to the potential for positive transformation when entrusted with the governance of Osun State. It is the collective hope of the people that the PDP’s legacy continues, ensuring a future that is free from the challenges brought about by the APC’s past governance.

“APC years in Osun were that of parasitic locusts destroying the economic and social fabrics of the state. PDP is however a party of hope, development, accountability and good governance for the people of Osun state”, the party Chief concluded.