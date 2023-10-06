Paul Pogba faces ban after testing positive for testosterone again

French and Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on a second sample.

The 2018 World Cup winner was provisionally suspended on September 11 this year due to an anti-doping offence.

The former Manchester United midfielderl tested positive for testosterone – a hormone that increases athletes’ endurance – in a random drugs test following Juventus’ Serie A game against Udinese on August 20, when he was an unused substitute.

After the results of a counter-analysis came back as positive, Pogba risks a suspension of up to four years.

Pogba has been suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal after news that he had returned an adverse sample appeared in September.

The news is another negative note for a player who has been beset by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little more than a year ago.

He was ruled out of France’s run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury and played in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season.

Pogba has yet to start a game this season but has made two substitute appearances, last playing in the 2-0 win at Empoli.

There has also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists – including by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing.

It’s also another blow to Juventus following a season marred by inquiries into false accounting and irregular reporting of salary payments.

Sky Sports reports that the legal cases resulted in the Turin club being removed by UEFA from European competition this season.