Pat Nebo, celebrated Nollywood production designer is dead

Mr Pat Nebo, the renowned Nollywood production designer and art director, has died.

A movie journalist and juror at the African Movie Academy Awards, Shaibu Husseini, made the announcement in a post on his X account on Thursday.

“I have been reliably informed that foremost Nigerian Production Designer Pat Nebo has passed on. He has been bedridden for a while now. Journey well Master of the Craft of film production design,” he said.

Nebo started his career in 1993 as a production designer with the home movie Ti Oluwa Ni Ile. In the same year, he worked in the two sequels of Ti oluwa ni ile.

In 2009, he made maiden cinema appearance with the film The Figurine where he acted as the ‘Marriage Registrar’.

He continued to work as the production designer in several films such as Araromire, Arugba, Alero’s Symphony and Being Mrs Elliot.

He also worked as the art director for Phone Swap, and Half of a Yellow Sun.