Pastor Adetunji Aribasoye, the new Chairman of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Alumni Association, Ekiti State chapter, has urged governments and higher institutions’ alumni associations to lead the way in addressing various challenges confronting tertiary education in the country.

Pastor Aribasoye identified inadequate funding and infrastructure as major challenges of the sector.

The clergy spoke in Ado Ekiti during the inauguration of the new 15-member executives of the association to be led by him in the next three years.

He said, “The challenges of tertiary education and education generally in Nigeria are there and they have always been there, but the present generation seem to be a lot different from ours.

“Government at all levels should play their parts through adequate funding of education. This cannot be overemphasized. No society can grow beyond the knowledge of its leaders and population. So there is need for the Alumni associations and the government to hollistically put funds into the educational sector and activities and ensure that facilities are made available in the institutions for effective and efficient running of the system.”

The EKSU Alumni chair who canvassed for a serious state and national summit on education to be convoked, especially for tertiary education charged members of various universities Alumni associations to always encourage the younger generations and make education attractive to them.

” I have been to some other countries and I saw that, what they have is just a focused and purposeful leadership, that seems to cherish education, the facilities are there, if they also available in our country nobody will be thinking of leaving the country to study and this brain drain syndrome will reduce to the barest minimum. These are some of the things that could be done with the help of Alumni globally”.

While unveiling his 7-point agenda agenda, he said mechanism will be put in place to generate more income into the coffee of the association.

Part of our focus is to galvanize and mobilize more members to join the association and to see to their welfare and we are also willing to give them any other supports within our capacity.

“We are already in discussion with the university management, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Edward Olanipekun to see how to move the body forward.

“Also, the global body of the association, ably led by Engr Dipo Bamisaye has done a lot they offered a lot of supports to members and are willing to do more. Thankfully, governor Biodun Oyebanji is also a member, he is the number one member in Ekiti state we are talking to him already for support” .

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye who is an alumnus of the institution and a brother to the new chairman urged the new exco to do their best to move the association forward and to the greater heights.

“My only advise to them is to work as a team and be selfless. They must know that the vision of the association is greater than their personal interest and that they must put ahead of any other consideration.

As stateholders in the state, the association must imbibe the collaborative spirit and work with the government.We have to collaborate together to ensure that Ekiti is taken to an enviable position in the comity of nation.

On their parts the outgone chairman of the association, Comrade Oso Adedeji Odunayo and the new Treasurer, Hon. Ayodeji Ogunbusuyi to build on the achievement of the immediate past exco.

Oso said, “To whom much is given much is expected. A standard has been laid, template has been given to them .

“We didn’t meet anything but we constructed a template that can be used or explored as the modus operandi for the chapter which we expect them to adopt and explore to actualise set goals and objectives. We have huge trust in the leadership capacity and capability of the newly swore in Chairman and on this premise, we are hopeful that his tenure is going to be a successful one and the achievement of his tenure will surpass that of ours”.

Ogunbusuyi who expressed confidence in the ability of the new excos said, “In the new exco , we we have people of integrity who are willing to work, provide services to ensure better life for members of the association.Our expectation is for all members to join hands with us and support us to move the association forward and by extension to move our alma mater, EKSU forward”.