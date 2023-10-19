Nigerian goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, has hailed team effort after her side, Paris FC, achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for the group stage of the Women’s Champions League for the first time in a decade.

The Nigerian put up a breathtaking performance, including saving a penalty as her side overcame Wolfsburg in Germany to advance to the group stage of the competition on Wednesday night.

Despite being considered underdogs against the former champions, the Parisians overcame huge odds to emerge victorious.

Nnadozie’s contribution included a crucial penalty save, propelling Paris FC into the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time since 2013.

Heading into the match, Wolfsburg, two-time winners of the competition, held the advantage after forcing Paris FC to a 3-3 draw at the Stade Charléty in Paris a week prior.

A victory in any form at the AOK Stadion in Wolfsburg would have secured a group stage spot for the seven-time German Bundesliga champions.

The German outfit who had not lost in 12 of their last 13 UEFA Champions League Women’s games, seemed poised for success.

However, Paris FC had different plans, and the French side nearly took the lead in the 12th minute when Faëtane Thiney missed a penalty.

In the 22nd minute, Paris FC faced a potential setback, but Nnadozie breathed a sigh of relief as Pajor’s formidable shot struck the woodwork.

With seven minutes remaining in the first half, the visitors stunned the home fans by taking the lead through Julie Dufour.

Five minutes into the second half, Nnadozie made a crucial save from Pajor’s attempt at goal as the Germans sought an equaliser.

On the hour mark, Wolfsburg was awarded a penalty kick after a foul on star player Popp, but Nnadozie won the psychological battle by saving Dominique Janssen’s shot from 12 yards out.

Paris FC fiercely defended their lead, and in stoppage time, substitute Louise Fleury secured a 2-0 victory, extinguishing any hopes of a Wolfsburg comeback.

Nnadozie made two key saves afterwards as Paris FC triumphed 5-3 on aggregate, advancing to the group stage for the first time since 2013 when they reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

On her social media page, Nnadozie, in her characteristic manner, attributed the fantastic result to divine intervention, expressing gratitude for the clean sheet and their historic achievement.

She wrote: +3 CLEAN SHEET… CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE… HISTORY MAKERS…I GIVE GOD ALL THE GLORY

https://x.com/Nadoziechiamaka/status/1714722315840131556?s=20