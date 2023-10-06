Paradigm Initiative’s ED leads team to Internet Governance Forum in Japan

Mr. ‘Gbenga Sesan, Paradigm Initiative’s (PIN) Executive Director, is leading a delegation to this year’s Internet Governance Forum (IGF) which runs from October 8th to 12th in Kyoto, Japan.

The Forum brings together individuals drawn from various stakeholder groups across the world to discuss public policy issues relating to the Internet. During the meeting, delegates will discuss, exchange information and share good practices. The IGF facilitates a common understanding of how to maximise Internet opportunities and address risks and challenges that arise.

‘Gbenga who will be actively involved in six different sessions was in August 2022, appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General Mr. António Guterres, to serve on his inaugural Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Leadership Panel alongside nine other high-level and distinguished persons.

Other eminent persons appointed on the panel are Mr. Vint Cerf (United States of America), Mr. Hatem Dowidar (Egypt), Mr. Lise Fuhr (Denmark), Ms. Maria Fernanda Garza (Mexico), Toomas Hendrik Ilves (Estonia), Ms. Maria Ressa (Philippines and United States of America), H. E. Mr Alkesh Kumar Sharma (India), H. E. Ms. Karoline Edtstadler (Austria) and Mr. Lan Xue (China).

Also participating in this year’s IGF sessions is Ms. Thobekile Matimbe, PIN’s Senior Manager, Partnerships and Engagements.

Themed The Internet We Want – Empowering All People, the 18th Edition of the IGF will address selected thematic areas. These include AI & Emerging Technologies; Avoiding Internet Fragmentation; Cybersecurity, Cybercrime & Online Safety; Data Governance & Trust; Digital Divides & Inclusion; Global Digital Governance & Cooperation; Human Rights & Freedoms; and Sustainability & Environment.

Below is a rundown of Paradigm Initiative’s participation at IGF 2023:

Session Date Participant

1 The Internet We Want October 08 ‘Gbenga Sesan

2 Global South Solidarities for Global Digital Governance October 09 ‘Gbenga Sesan

3 Can (Generative) AI Be Compatible With Data Protection? October 10 ‘Gbenga Sesan

4 Open Dialogue with IGF Leadership Panel October 11 ‘Gbenga Sesan

5 Main Session 5: Human Rights and Freedoms October 11 ‘Gbenga Sesan

6 African Digital Democracy Summit October 08 Thobekile Matimbe

7 Global South Solidarities for Global Digital Governance October 09 Thobekile Matimbe

8 Advocacy to Action: Engaging with Policymakers on Digital Rights October 10 Thobekile Matimbe

9 Gender in the Global Digital Compact Conference October 07 Thobekile Matimbe

On the sidelines the Paradigm Initiative team will also participate in a series of networking events including the IGF Africa Connect Dinner. The networking event will connect them with partners, other colleagues and funders who will be introduced to the organisation’s work across the African continent.