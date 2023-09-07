By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of his efforts to enhance productivity, create jobs and raise the revenue profile of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, hinted that the ministry would collaborate with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to decongest ports and strengthen its activities for greater productivity.

Oyetola said the partnership would help to resolve issues surrounding the over 4000 containers and over 3000 vehicles abandoned at the nation’s ports.

This is even as the minister rounded off his facility tour to some of the agencies and departments under his ministry after his visits to the office of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) and the Lekki Deep Seela Port, all in Lagos, Lagos State.

Oyetola noted that the collaboration with the NCS would not only profitable but would go a long way to build a synergy for the growth and development of the duo.

He said proper modality would be put in place how the said containers and abandoned vehicles that have occupied space would be addressed to pave way for adequate revenue generation at the country’s ports.

The erstwhile Osun Governor who had earlier interacted with the management and members of staff of the agencies, said no stone would be left unturned to ensure the actualisation of the set objectives of the newly-created ministry.

In the course of his visit to NSC, Oyetola promised that the ministry would work towards addressing all the issues raised and strengthen the capacity of the Council.

Similarly at the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Oyetola encouraged the management to ensure high maintenance of the facilities in their custody.

He, therefore, commended the Lagos State government for investing in the project that has huge revenue potential for both the State and the nation at large.