By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

Osun state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has assured Nigeria Union of journalists, Osun state council of his readiness to support the Union in the rehabilitation of its press centre.

Governor Oyetola stated this in Osogbo while playing host to the state executive committee of the Union led by the Acting chairman, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu.

The governor who identified paucity of fund as major challenge of his administration’s promised government intervention in the facelift of the Union facilities.

He described NUJ as a formidable Union that was central to the promotion of the activities of his government and urged the union to continue to support his government through balance reportage of government programmes and policies.

Mr Oyetola said journalists are respected professionals who deserved a place in governance of the nation hence the appointment of six members of the Union into political offices.

He noted that his administration was committed to people oriented programmes that would improve economic life of the citizenry as well as placing priority on regularly payment of salaries and pension of the retires to make life more bearable for the working class.

The state helmsman charged the Union to always uphold principle of professionalism in the discharge of its duties and use their reportage to promote good of the society without element of biased.

In a remark,the Acting chairman of Nigeria Union of journalists, Osun state council,Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu said the essence of the visit was to appreciate the governor for the appointment of six of its members into his government.

Comrade Ajadosu noted that the feat was last recorded ten years ago as the Union would continue to cherish the honour and respect as well as the confidence reposed in his members by the governor.

He however commended the governor for his intervention during the crisis that erupted the Union four years ago,noting that the Union would continue to appreciate the gesture.

The Acting chairman however pledged the support of the Union to the governor and his administration and promised that the union would continue to promote professionalism.