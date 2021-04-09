By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has been nominated as Blueprint Newspaper Man of the Year award.

The Chairman, Editorial Board of the newspaper, Hajia Zainab Okino, led a team to formally notify the governor of the resolve of the management of the newspaper to nominate him for the award.

Hajia Okino who formally presented the letter nominating the governor for the award, also invited the governor to personally attend the Blueprint Impact Series Awards, which holds in June, in Abuja.

She said the governor came tops for his administration’s purposeful transformation in health, education and infrastructure development, including the diversification drive of the administration, anchored on agriculture, mining and culture and tourism.

Speaking, governor Oyetola said he is pleasantly surprised at his nomination as Governor of the Year, noting that he had no inkling that the Blueprint could find him worthy for such great honour.

According to him, the nomination was a validation of the Business Day Newspaper’s earlier award in the same category.

Business Day Newspaper had in February crowned Oyetola as its Best Governor of the Year.

The governor thanked God for using him to do the modest things he has done for the state so far, saying that the award would spur him to do more, since the reward for hard work is more work.