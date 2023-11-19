By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has expressed displeasure over the conversion of Sustainable Development Goals Skills Acquisition Centre located in his home town, Iragbiji by his successor, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola who decried the decision of the Governor to convert the Federal government project he facilitated when he was the governor said that the state government’s action is unacceptable.

The Minister urged the governor to immediately start the implementation of the programme that the centre was meant for.

Recall that the State government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke had converted hostel of the Sustainable Development Goals Skills Acquisition Centre, Iragbiji to Osun United football team training camp.

New Telegraph recalls that the centre was facilitated by the Minister of Marine and Blue, when he was serving as the Governor of the state.

Speaking at the 2023 Iragbiji Day celebration, Oyetola said: “What made me sad today is that all the efforts put into ensuring that we have a skill centre for our youths have been turned into something else.

“When I was the governor I facilitated some SDG projects that will assist our youths and women to acquire skills but I am so unhappy that the same project that we fought for to get to this community has now been turned into a base for soccer.

“I have no quarrel with football but you must use this facility for the purpose it is made for.

The centre is meant for the acquisition of skills for youth. I am going to talk to the government of Osun State today, to please recognise that these projects are put up by Federal Government for the benefit of our youths.

“You can decide to have your football camp elsewhere but not converting the facility that I fought for when I was the governor to base for camping for footballers, it is very bad and unacceptable”, Oyetola said.

He, however, enjoined the youth on the need to diligently pursue their education career, saying there is no constrain to what they can in life

“To all the youths please pursue your education career without compromise, put in your best. Please don’t play truancy.

“There is no constraint to what you can be in life, there may be no job now but what President Tinubu is doing, jobs will be guaranteed for youths.”

However, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi appreciated the minister and his entourage as well as all the sons and daughters of the sleepy community both home and in the diaspora for their commitment and contribution to the development of the town.