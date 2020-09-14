OBINNA EZUGWU

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun has denied issuing any statement on the outcome of the governorship election in Edo State billed for Saturday, September 19.

Oyegun, a former governor of Edo who stated this in a release on Monday, blamed the purported statement on those he called “sick minds.”

Oyegun said, “I read with great consternation and disgust a statement purportedly issued by me on a so called outcome of the gubernatorial election in Edo State.

“First let me state emphatically that at no time did I issue any statement, verbally or written, on the fortunes of the APC, or any other party in the imminent election. The said statement which is making rounds in the social media could only have originated from sick minds and desperate persons of criminal orientation.”

Oyegun emphasized that he warned against the mistreatment of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in the APC by the party’s national working committee then led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, which prompted the governor to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), while calling on the electorate to vote their conscience on Saturday.

“My views and statements on the Edo State political situation have been consistent, I strongly advised against the mistreatment of Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki by the late unlamented National Working Committee, (NWC), of the APC and his subsequent forced exit from the APC. Governor Obaseki stood bravely for the dignity and pride of his people and in the process suffered unacceptable indignities,” he said.

“In the matter of who governs Edo State, the people are sovereign and no individual or group, whatever their status, can decide on their behalf. I stand with the people of Edo State and urged them to come out massively to exercise their democratic right! They should vote for good governance, common decency, principled leadership, especially in the political arena and the protection of their vital democratic rights. They should by their votes, make clear that it is their right to choose their Governor and nobody else! There is no room for fence sitters.

“This is a special situation and primitive loyalties should and must be set aside. Remember Mr President’s admonition in an equally challenging preelection situation in Imo State. “Vote your conscience”. There will be peace on Saturday. Come out and vote your conscience.”