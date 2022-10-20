Owen tips Man City to win EPL ahead of Arsenal

Michael Owen, former England striker, has said Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal.

Though City are four points behind Arsenal after losing to Liverpool, Owen said the Citizens are still most likely to be champions.

Im a chat with TribalFootball, the former England international stated that Man City remains the best club capable of winning the Premier League title.

“Well, it is tough to call the top four. Manchester City for sure. I think Chelsea are probably going to be in the top four. Arsenal as well. It’s very hard to leave one out, isn’t it?

“I’m actually torn between Liverpool and Tottenham at the moment.

“So it’s so hard to say. I’ll probably say Tottenham and Manchester United will miss out,” Owen said.