Connect with us

Nation

Owa Afole's Demise: Otan Ile Progressive Union lines Up burial activities
Advertisement

Nation

Aminu Daurawa resigns as Kano Hisbah commander after Gov Yusuf's criticism

Nation

Soldiers killed 974 terrorists, 1,157 surrendered in February – DHQ

Nation

How I used 'MyChat' app to lure, murder seven women for rituals - Ogun man

Nation

NLC called off protest due to threat, intimidation by FG - Ajaero

Nation

Herbert Wigwe, wife, son for burial March 9

Nation

One officer, 16 soldiers face court martial in Plateau

Nation

How Governor Makinde took over NLC's hunger protest in Ibadan

Nation

NDLEA seizes largest heroin consignment at Lagos airport

Nation

Akinleye, Osun CoS greets Assembly Deputy Speaker, Akinyode on birthday

Nation

Owa Afole’s Demise: Otan Ile Progressive Union lines Up burial activities

Published

2 hours ago

on

Owa Afole's Demise: Otan Ile Progressive Union lines Up burial activities

 

Following the demised of Owa Afole of Otan Ile, Oba Sunday Samuel Olatokun Fagberade11 on 29th, November, 2023 and expiration of compulsory observation of three months mourning by the ancient town of Otan Ile, the Otan Ile Progressive Union has announced the final burial rites and opening of activities in the town.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by OPU chairman, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the release, after the compulsory observation of three months mourning by the indigenes of the town, there would be a display of traditional crowns on Saturday, 2nd March, 2024 at the place square, Otan Ile, to be followed by Interdenominational service.

News continues after this Advertisement

The release also noted that activities like beating drums, doing all sort of ceremony will now commence as the days of mourning is over.

OPU urged the indigenes of the town both home and abroad to come home and gave respect for their referred monarch who joined his ancestors.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *