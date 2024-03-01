Owa Afole’s Demise: Otan Ile Progressive Union lines Up burial activities

Following the demised of Owa Afole of Otan Ile, Oba Sunday Samuel Olatokun Fagberade11 on 29th, November, 2023 and expiration of compulsory observation of three months mourning by the ancient town of Otan Ile, the Otan Ile Progressive Union has announced the final burial rites and opening of activities in the town.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by OPU chairman, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the release, after the compulsory observation of three months mourning by the indigenes of the town, there would be a display of traditional crowns on Saturday, 2nd March, 2024 at the place square, Otan Ile, to be followed by Interdenominational service.

The release also noted that activities like beating drums, doing all sort of ceremony will now commence as the days of mourning is over.

OPU urged the indigenes of the town both home and abroad to come home and gave respect for their referred monarch who joined his ancestors.

