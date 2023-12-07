The Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), in a statement by Dele Oyewale, its head of Media & Publicity, on Thursday, said its attention has been drawn to some “needless misrepresentation of the concerns of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede to the rising incidences of internet-related crimes involving youths across the country.”

The commission noted that at a recent meeting with some representatives of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs that paid him a courtesy visit, he called for wider media enlightenment of youths as a counter-measure against the menace of internet fraud.

According to Oyewale, Olokoyede did say that reports and intelligence available to him indicated that, unless this trajectory of youth involvement in internet fraud is addressed and reversed, the future of their leadership of our great nation may be threatened and if it continues in the next 10 years, 7 out 10 of our youths may be getting involved in cybercrimes.

The EFCC spokesperson noted that at no time, did he say that “seven out of 10 Nigerian students are criminals”.

His concerns, he said, still bother on breaking the jinx of mass indulgence of youths in cybercrimes.

“The EFCC wishes to assure the public that Olukoyede is doubly committed to the progress of Nigerian youths and this underscores his calls for collaborative interventions in offering them more productive and sustainable alternatives,” the statement added.