Otti to equip, provide adequate healthcare facilities in Abia

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, has restated his commitment to providing adequate healthcare services to cater to the health needs of residents across the 17 local government areas of the State.

Governor Otti gave the assurance on Sunday at a reception held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

The reception followed a thanksgiving service earlier in the day at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, behind the state House of Assembly, by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Mike Akpara, who survived a ghastly road accident in Umuahia, shortly before the governorship election in March.

The Governor said that he would ensure adequate equipment of various primary healthcare centres to promote accessible and affordable healthcare services.

Governor Otti, who said that he was poised to fulfill his campaign promises including that of healthcare delivery and care for the senior citizens and vulnerable people in the State, assured that his administration would lift the people from poverty.

He thanked God for sparing the life of Mr. Akpara and congratulated him for surviving the accident.

Speaking earlier, Akpara thanked God for His mercies, which led to his survival from the ghastly accident. He narrated his ordeal and how God used some Keke operators and his personal driver to save his life.

He appreciated Governor Otti and all who came to identify him.

At the event with the Governor, were the deputy governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers, and other government officials, among other dignitaries.