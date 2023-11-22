Otan-Ile day 2023 holds Saturday, as committee roles out programme of event

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Preparations are in top gear for this year’s Otan-Ile Day celebration.

The event, which is the 13th edition, would take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Palace square, Otan Ile, Obokun local Government area of Osun state.

It will bring together all sons and daughters of the ancient town together, both home and in diaspora.

Wife of Osun state governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke is the mother of the day.

According to a statement jointly signed by the Co- chairmen of planing committee, Prof Jesse Otegbayo (CMD UCH) and Barrister Niyi Okin, the annual day celebration will kick start fully on Friday, November 24, 2023 with medical outreach for the Indigenes of the town.

The statement further hinted that kick and eat football competition including series of indoor games will hold same day.

All Star night show where incoming artist would have the opportunity to showcase their talents will follow the suit on same Friday night.

The Committee through the statement explained that, first of its kind of Miss Afole Beauty Pageant will also take place on Friday night.

It added that the ground finale of the celebration which is billed to hold on Saturday will have Dr Oluyemisi Adetunji as the chairperson for the occasion while other prominent dignitaries across all walks of life will be at the ancient town for the occasion.

The committee however urged all sons and daughters of the town both home and in diaspora to come home and celebrate their cultural heritage as there is no where like home.

“On behalf of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sunday Olatokun Fagberade 1, the Owa Afole of Otan Ile, we are imploring all sons and daughters of the town to come and celebrate our cultural heritage with us in anticipation of developing our town, Baba Otan A Gbe wa o”