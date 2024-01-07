Osun West senator, Oyewumi commissions roads, empowers constituents

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Iwo town in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, was agog on Friday as the Deputy Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Distinguished Senator (Dr) Kamarudeen Olalere Oyewumi commissioned two different roads that were newly constructed, upgraded and completed.

Speaking at the commissioning, Senator Oyewumi who was highly elated as the programme coincided with his birthday said the phenomenal development makes it the first time any Senator will be making such capital intervention on road infrastructure building leading to twin roads commissioning on same day.

According to him, “the commissioning of the roads, Oriolowo/Agbele Road and Adediti Road both in Iwo Local Government of Osun West Senatorial District was part of my campaign promises made to the people Iwo land during my campaign period and it does not end on that as am also embarking on empowerment programme this same day at the Iwo town hall.”

Senator Oyewumi who thanked the Iwo community and entire residents of Iwo local government area for their electoral support, described the roads he commissioned as the needed tonic to boost commercial and farming activities in Iwo area.

While speaking about the empowerment programme, Senator Oyewumi said he decided to embark on it to cushion the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the empowerment programme, which involved the disbursement of funds, wheelchairs for the selected people with disability, electric sowing machines, among others, was meant to cover all the 10 local government areas in Osun West Senatorial District.

Senator Oyewumi added that the empowerment programme was specifically designed to support the vulnerable women, youths among others in this difficult time, while urging the beneficiaries to use the item judiciously.

Oyewumi further promised to involve traditional rulers in his day to day activities as the father of all while assuring not to let them down.

He used the medium to eulogize Governor Ademola Adeleke who he described as a care-giver, promise-keeper, a lover of people, a responsive and responsible leader who goes out all his way to bring smiles into the faces of the people and for keeping to his promises to the people of Osun

Speaking at the well attended and colourful programme, the state deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi commended Senator Oyewumi for fulfilling his promises to the people while calling his contemporaries to emulate him.

Prince Adewusi who represented the governor at the event eulogised Senator Oyewumi for his giant strides in less than a year in office as the senator saying his action justified the action plan of the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state.

“For his efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Oyewumi has done well, and am calling on the people of the area not to relent in demonstrating their unalloyed support to him for them to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy” the deputy Governor added.

Also the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Telu I while receiving Senator Oyewumi and his entourage in his palace appreciated the politician while praising him for his complete support for the entire Iwo land.

The Oluwo who was seen waving his horse tail to the people as a sign of excitement and jubilation on the road projects being commissioned as well as the empowerment programme promised that Iwo people will continue to support Senator Oyewumi.

Also at the event, member, House of Representatives representing Ayedire, Iwo and Olaoluwa federal constituency, Hon Lukman Mudasiru Alabi, congratulated Senator Oyewumi for the execution of the people oriented programmes towards the betterment of the people of Osun West Senatorial District.

Hon Alabi called on the people to continue to support the PDP for their betterment.