By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Osun state chapter has congratulated the newly inaugurated board members for Amotekun security network in the state, just has it promised synergy in order to have crime free society.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by the state commandant of the corp, Mr. Waiu Bello Aderemi, copies of which made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

It would be recalled that the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, recently inaugurated 15 member board that would be overseeing the affairs of the security network, which was headed by Retired Gen. Ademola Aderibigbe, while Retired Gen. Bashir Adewinbi was inaugurated as board’s corps commander.

VGN in the release also eulogised, the doggedness of the special adviser to the governor on security matters, Comrade Amitolu Shittu who has been on the fore front of security surveillance in the state.

The corps noted that, the unrelenting efforts of the security expert has contributed in no small way in promoting peace and harmony in Osun State.

He pledged the unalloyed support of the corp in promoting peace and serenity in the state, adding that, all hands must be on deck in ensuring crime free society.