By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Unified Executive of Osun state Contributory Pensioners has dissociated self from the purported meeting involked by the so-called pressure group of the scheme in the state slated for Tuesday, 31st October, 2023, saying group is not known to the CPS in the state.

This was contained in a communiqué issued and signed by its state chairman , Comrade Oyadare Gbenga and Secretary, Comrade Adegboye at the end of the executive meeting held at NUT Hall, Iwo/ Ibadan road, Osogbo over the weekend.

The Unified Executives of CPS said the purported meeting of the pressure is unnecessary as the such act is capable of distrupting the negotiation going on with the government on how the CPS members’ welfare would be taking care of.

The communiqué read thus: “The Unified Exco and the general members appreciated the state governor, Ademola Adeleke for his efforts in the payments of our bonds and half salaries owed by the previous administration”

“That the members registration of contributory pensioners ongoing is totally optional and that we should register under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP)/Contributory Pension”

“That the present unified executive members should continue to have good rapour with the Osun state government”

“That the house unanimously agreed that, there should be proper accountabilityand transparency in the various sectors, and the unified exco members”

” That, the house unanimously passed vote of confidence on the exco members ably led by Comrade Gbenga Oyadare”

” That , the directive from the national body of NUP/ CPS to formally registered all CPS members in the state is sacrosanct, therefore, in compliance with this directive, the unified CPS state exco directed members to complete the forwarded registration forms to be able to enjoy all rights and privileges of the registered members”

“That, the pressure group is vehemently opposed to registration of members and directed its members not to register is condemned”

“That, registration is not compulsory but optional but unregistered members can not enjoy the benefits enjoyable by the registered ones”

The communiqués concluded that it’s not compulsory for the pressure group and any other retirees of CPS to be registered but for the sake of democracy, interested members should not be deterred to register.