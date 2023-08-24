By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Kamorudeen Lere Oyewumi, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, has facilitated the provision and installation of solar-powered streetlights in Ikire.

The project, according the him, is meant to light up dark spots around the communities, increase social and economic activities, and reduce criminal activities in various benefiting areas.

The installation of the street lights projects commenced from Islamiyah Road, Oke Ada, and the Jolaiya area of Ikire.

Oyewumi urged community leaders and residents to take ownership of the lights and other government infrastructure to prevent vandalism.

He said that the project and other numerous ones he had facilitated were meant to enhance the quality of lives of the people, and should not be destroyed.

The senator assured the people of the senatorial district of maximum cooperation and support that would assist the district to witness even development and thereby take the area into economic and security prosperity.