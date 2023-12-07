Osun residents beg Adeleke for adequate water supply

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Residents of Costain area in Osogbo, Osun State capital have appealed to the government of the state to ensure adequate water supply to residents of the area.

The residents lamented that it has been a serious challenge for them to have access to drinkable water, the problem they said have been faced over the years.

They called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to come to their aide, saying the only solution to water problem was for the government to make the dam around the area functional.

Speaking, a notable resident of the area, Kayode Oke who acknowledged the developmental strides of Governor Adeleke and his efforts towards making the life better for the people of the state, urged the governor to see to their plight.

“What we need is adequate supply of water. Since we have been facing challenges sinking boreholes due to rock,”he said.

“I could remember vividly during the last administration, they tried to sink boreholes in this community but the efforts were futile due to the rocks.

“So, we are appealing to the present administration under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke to please come to our aid by ensuring adequate water supply. We are ready to reciprocate by paying the dues meant for the service.

“Our Governor has been performing wonderfully well in the last one year. And as part of the efforts of Mr Governor, he drilled boreholes across the 332 wards in the state.

“We understand the fact that due to problem of rocks around this place inhabitants of Costain might not be beneficial of the boreholes, but Governor, should make the dam already put in place functional and ensure adequate water supply in the area.

“We would continue to support the governor in his bid to transform the state.”.