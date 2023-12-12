Osun pensioners hail Adeleke over payment of half salary arrears

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners has applauded the state governor, Ademola Adeleke for fulfilling his promise on payment of half salary arrears owed by previous government.

The union in a statement issued and signed by its chairman and secretary, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina thanked governor Adeleke for prioritising the welfare of the retirees in the state.

The pensioners said the retirees in the state were grateful for all what the governor is doing to better the lots of the aged people in the state, adding that, the welfare of the pensioners are better catered for during Ademola Adeleke’s government.

“We are indeed grateful for all what our governor is doing to better our lots, the pensioners in the state are living better now considering the welfare packages given to us by the Ademola Adeleke’s government.

” The government of Ademola Adeleke has done much for us. In the history of this state, his government is the first to sponsored elders day, he gave us coaster bus and gradually paying the half pension arrears owed by previous administration, governor Ademola Adeleke will be better referred to “Mr Talk and Do”‘ the union stated.

Osun NUP, however, urged the governor to help implement 33 percent and consequential adjustment, saying letter had been written and sent accordingly to that effect.