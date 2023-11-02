Osun: PDP, APC bicker over dissolution of statutory commissions

Olusesan Loye

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the dissolution of the statutory commissions by the state Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as executive recklessness and rascality which can neither sit nor fly.

It would be recalled that three days ago, Adeleke announced the dissolution of the State Civil Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and the Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

According to the Osun State chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital today, the dissolution of the tenured statutory commissions was a flagrant act of an illegality and crass exhibition of administrative ignorance which won’t see the light of day.

Lawal wondered why a supposed democratic constitutional government should resort to the rule of the jungle rather than embracing the rule of law in the administration of the state.

He explained further that those who are thinking for this government have not, as usual, disappointed the right-thinking members of the public that the Adeleke administration has nothing tangible to do to improve the fortune of the state.

The state APC chairman stated that one would have thought that the short stint of Governor Adeleke in the Senate when he was packaged to serve out the remainder of the four-year tenure of his late brother would have prepared him to know the nitty gritty of democratic constitutional governance. But the contrary has been the case as Adeleke’s actions and inactions have not portrayed him as having acquired any skill from his membership of the red chamber.

In Lawal’s words: “There is absolutely nothing suggestive of the fact that Governor Ademola Adeleke is in charge of his government.

“In fact, he has learnt nothing about democratic governance and he knows nothing about the workings of the constitutional government. If he is adept at the act of governance, Adeleke would not have had the temerity and audacity to abort the life span of the statutory commissions.

“With this dissolution of the statutory commissions, Adeleke is making the state a laughing stock among the comity of states across the nation.

“Let it be known that this shenanigan and an arrant display of an act of lawlessness by Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers would not be allowed to go unchallenged through legal means.

“If Adeleke does not rescind the illegal decision to dissolve the statutory commissions with his obnoxious executive order, he should be prepared to face the music as Osun State is not a private enterprise that can be run according to the whims and caprices of an individual.

He pointed out that if the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could strictly adhere to the principle of the rule of law with reference to the statutory commissions, what right has Governor Adeleke got to resort to the use of executive fiat to dissolve statutory commissions with the life span of five years?

“The advisors of the governor should provide him with accurate guidance on the functioning, membership, and tenure of statutory commissions as he seems not to know anything about it.

“Is Governor Adeleke telling us that he is not aware that the statutory commissions have five-year tenure, which were renewed by the immediate past Governor Gboyega Oyetola now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy?

“The dissolution of these Statutory Commissions by Governor Adeleke is unprecedented and should be promptly reversed if only to show to the whole world that his administration is not vindictive”, Lawal stated.