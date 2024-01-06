Osun Pathfinder Team, Akinleye hail Senator Oyewumi on birthday anniversary

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A group within Osun state chapter of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ‘The Pathfinder Team’ has joined million of well wishers to congratulate the senate deputy minority leader, Dr. Lere Kamorudeen Oyewumi on his birthday anniversary.

The team in a release issued and signed by its state coordinator and chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. Diti Aluko and Hon. Lukman Afolabi, the group described Dr. Oyewumi as a thorough bred politician who has impacted positively in the life of so many people.

The Pathfinder Team said Akogun Oyewumi’s contributions to the wellbeing of the people of his senatorial district within the shortest period of assumption of office can not be qualified.

The team attested to brilliancy of DRM Oyewumi and also lauded his meaningful contributions at the 10th Nigeria senate, saying he is making Osun proud.

“We associate with you, our distinguished senator on the occasion of your birthday anniversary, we can say with all sense of humility that, we are proud to associate with you, congratulations on your birthday, we prayed for good health and more strength to serve your people”

Osun CoS, Akinleye Hails Senator Lere Oyewumi

Similarly, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye joined millions of well wishers in rejoicing with the senate deputy minority leader on his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message described Senator Oyewumi as a visionary leader who his priority is people’s welfare.

He said, Akogun Oyewumi is a political juggernaut whose his intellectual prowess could not be quantified.

Akinleye saluted the doggedness of Dr. Oyewumi in the area of distribution of dividends of democracy to the downtown masses which he has started since the time he was the chairman of Ikire local government.

“Distinguished senator Oyewumi, you are a household politician. Your noble contributions to the growth of democracy in Osun state is overwhelming. You are a thoroughbred politician whose priority is grassroot development,” he added.

” On this day of yours, I congratulate and rejoiced with you for attaining another milestone in life, wishing you long life and prosperous year ahead. Congratulations sir”