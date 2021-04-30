By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, has assured people of the state of his administration resolve to give them robust welfare packages, just as he reitrated his commitment their security.

Oyetola also reassured the residents of the state that he will continue to govern with fear of God and continue to deliver dividends of democracy to them.

Oyetola gave the assurance in his address at Ramadan lecture organised by Muslim Political Awareness Front (MUPAF) held at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo capital of Osun State on Friday.

The governor said his administration will continue to support security agencies to enable them perform optimally in securing the lives and properties of the people of the state.

Oyetola tasked the residents to continue their support for his administration, especially on the issue of security of lives and properties.

“We should adhere to the lesson of Ramadan, it is the month of peace, joy, love and giving to one another. Let us do good and help each other, God will judge us based on our deed. Don’t think evil of your brothers, you should make restitution with anybody you offend,” he said.

“We that God has placed in position of power, it is a great test and we must do everything possible not to let Him down. We must do things with the fear of God. In this position I am today, God placed me here and sent me on purpose. I will continue to govern the state with the fear of God.”

Oyetola asked residents to collaborate with the government and security operatives to ensure the security of the state.

“Let us join hands for the betterment of our state. The security of our state is paramount, security is very important. We are challenged on the issue of security in Nigeria, I thank God that we are expressing less issue of insecurity,” he said.

“We should all pay attention to security. The government is trying its best but you must assist us. Those that are causing insecurity living within us, let us report them before they cause mayhem in our society. We must pray for our country. There’s is trouble in Nigeria. We must continue with prayer. We all have a role to play on the issue of insecurity. Don’t leave it alone for the government. What we are hearing is not palatable in the country irrespective of tribe.”

In his lecture, the famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Buhari Musa, Ajikobi 1, charged the residents of the state to continue to support the Governor in his bid to transform the state.

Sheikh Musa who commended the Governor for his unprecedented achievements within the space of two years said the governor had performed tremendously well.

Describing Oyetola as a silent achiever, the Ilorin born Islamic scholar noted that what Oyetola had done within the short period of two years outweight those of previous administrations